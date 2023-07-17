Deals
Stevenson man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting man in the head

Travis Wade Hambrick, 38, of Stevenson was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Travis Wade Hambrick, 38, of Stevenson was arrested and charged with attempted murder.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Stevenson man is now in custody for allegedly shooting a man in the head.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Wade Hambrick, 38, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred July 16 on County Road in Stevenson, following reports of a male shot in the head.

Jackson County deputies and Stevenson Police Department responded to the incident and believed it to be a domestic argument, where the suspect fled into a wooded area near the residence.

The Limestone Correctional Tracking Dog Unit was able to locate the suspect by tracking dogs.

Authorities say the victim was treated by Highland Ambulance Service and Stevenson Fire on the scene and transported to Erlanger Hospital.

He is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.

