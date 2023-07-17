Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Stevenson man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his father in the head

WAFF 48's Gina Benitez reporting
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Stevenson man is now in custody for allegedly shooting a man in the head.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Travis Wade Hambrick, 38, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for an incident that occurred July 16 on County Road in Stevenson, following reports of a male shot in the head.

Jackson County deputies and Stevenson Police Department responded to the incident and believed it to be a domestic argument.

Hambrick fled into a wooded area near the home where the incident happened and the Limestone Correctional Tracking Dog Unit was deployed.

Authorities say the victim, now identified as Hambrick’s father, was treated by Highland Ambulance Service and Stevenson Fire on the scene and transported to Erlanger Hospital.

Hambrick was charged with attempted murder and was booked in to the Jackson County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
Fuel spill in Tennessee River near O'Neal Bridge on July 16.
Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River
Carlee Russell
‘She was literally fighting for her life’: Boyfriend, family of Carlee Russell speak out after her return home
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly at SEC Media Days
U.S. Rep. Dale Strong on retirement of Jody Singer
U.S. Rep. Dale Strong on retirement of Jody Singer
Car overturned on Jordan Lane in front of Bankston Motor Homes.
Vehicle overturns in Monday morning crash on Jordan Ln., minor injuries reported
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18,...
SEC media days happening this week
Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer
Director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center to retire after nearly 40 years of service