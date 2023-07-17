New information released about partially submerged tugboat in Tennessee River

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information after a tugboat partially submerged in Florence, leading to a fuel spill has been released. The tugboat was at the Port of Florence but the fuel made its way to the Florence Harbor Marina.

There is no timeline on the cleanup of the water but the Coast Guard is working closely with the owner of the boat, RMB Marine Services.

The owner of the tugboat said the boat did not sink but it was rather partially submerged. He also wanted to dispute how much fuel went into the water by saying it was less than the Florence Police Department estimated.

Early Sunday morning, 911 received a call from a local fisherman about the water at Florence Harbor Marina having a specific sheen to it.

The Director of Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency George Grabryan said Sunday morning was a blur of activity from when they got the call, to when they sent the Florence Fire Department out there.

“They located the problem,” Grabryan said. “The owner was there. We went ahead and went through everything with the owner. The owner’s been out ever since dealing with it.”

There is an environmental contractor and cleanup contractor out in Florence assessing the damage and creating a plan.

“The coast guard is on site, ADEM is on site, so we feel real good about what is out there,” Grabryan said.

There is no estimate on when the cleanup will be finished or when McFarland’s beaches will be back open. Florence Parks and Recreation said to call back next week to check on when they could be opened. For now, Grabryan stresses the importance of safety.

“Just be patient and use care and caution,” Grabyran warned. “There’s a lot going on down there.”

The Florence Harbor Marina is still open. Officials warn the public to be careful when heading over there.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management issued a statement. They looked into any environmental impacts that could take place from the fuel spilling into the water.

The agency said it is monitoring the situation along with the Coast Guard. It has not documented any negative impacts to aquatic organisms.

