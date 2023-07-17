Nauvoo man dies in Cullman County crash on Alabama Highway 69

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County on Sunday morning.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Corporal Reginal King, a 60-year-old man was fatally injured in a crash on Alabama 69 around 5 a.m. on July 16. The man was identified as John Mills of Nauvoo.

The car Mills was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred about 13 miles southwest of Dodge City.

ALEA Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.

