More than 600 boxes donated for Crestwood Medical Center’s ‘Crunch Out Hunger’ campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville spent the day offering their hand to support individuals facing food insecurity.

Employees, medical staff members, and supporters donated more than 600 boxes of cereal, according to a press release from Crestwood Medical Center, as a part of the hospital’s “Crunch Out Hunger Campaign.”

All of the donated cereal went directly to help support the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Food Bank CEO Shirley Schofield says donations like these help keep North Alabama families from going hungry. According to the Food Bank of North Alabama, parents of nearly 60,000 children in North Alabama say their children sometimes have to skip meals or do not eat for a whole day, or end up going hungry due to financial constraints.

If you want information on donating or volunteering for the Food Bank of North Alabama, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.