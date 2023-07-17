Deals
More than 600 boxes donated for Crestwood Medical Center's 'Crunch Out Hunger' campaign


Hospital leaders donated more than 600 boxes of cereal on July 17 as a part of the hospital's "Crunch Out Hunger Campaign."(Food Bank of North Alabama)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville spent the day offering their hand to support individuals facing food insecurity.

Employees, medical staff members, and supporters donated more than 600 boxes of cereal, according to a press release from Crestwood Medical Center, as a part of the hospital’s “Crunch Out Hunger Campaign.”

All of the donated cereal went directly to help support the Food Bank of North Alabama.

Food Bank CEO Shirley Schofield says donations like these help keep North Alabama families from going hungry. According to the Food Bank of North Alabama, parents of nearly 60,000 children in North Alabama say their children sometimes have to skip meals or do not eat for a whole day, or end up going hungry due to financial constraints.

If you want information on donating or volunteering for the Food Bank of North Alabama, click here.

