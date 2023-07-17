Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone call scam

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone call related to someone impersonating an officer and demanding money.

According to MCSO, there have been numerous calls that someone is posing as a sheriff deputy telling victims that a warrant has been issued for falsely missing a court date, not showing up for jury duty, an overdue fine or something similar. The caller then poses a scare tactic telling people they will be arrested unless they pay immediately, which is false.

MCSO says they want to educate the public to be aware and how to recognize a scam.

If a scammer claims to be from a law enforcement agency, MCSO says the person receiving the call should ask for the agency’s name, hang the phone up, then look up the agency’s telephone number to check the caller’s legitimacy.

In some cases, scam callers will trick victims into requesting bank account information by claiming they will use it to deposit money into the person’s account for various reasons.

If you receive a call that you believe may be suspicious, do not provide personal or banking information.

