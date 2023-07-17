Madison County father pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 death of infant son

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County father who was charged with the murder of his infant son in 2018 entered a guilty plea on Monday morning.

Bradley Parker pled guilty to manslaughter in Madison County court on July 17.

In 2018, it was confirmed that a father, Bradley Parker, 33, along with his wife, Aleisha Parker, 30, were charged with murder in the shooting death of their 13-month-old son, per Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred in the family’s residence on Tybee Drive in the Terrace at Savannah subdivision in Madison.

