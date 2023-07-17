Huntsville Police arrest one man in Torrance Drive shooting investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department arrested one man in connection to a shooting in northwest Huntsville on Sunday.

According to a HPD spokesperson, the shooting happened on Torrance Dr. near University Dr. around 3 p.m. on July 16. The person shot is expected to survive.

Shaquon Moore, age 28, was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated assault of a family member with a gun.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

