HPD investigating a Facebook Marketplace armed robbery

Huntsville Police Department
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Monday.

Officials say the victim was meeting someone they had met on Facebook Marketplace on Lynn Circle.

When the victim arrives, the suspect pulled out a handgun and stole money from the victim, per HPD. There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

