HPD investigating a Facebook Marketplace armed robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened on Monday.

Officials say the victim was meeting someone they had met on Facebook Marketplace on Lynn Circle.

When the victim arrives, the suspect pulled out a handgun and stole money from the victim, per HPD. There were no injuries and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.