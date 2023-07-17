Deals
Hot & Hazy Into the Evening | More Heat & Humidity Ahead This Week

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today will be sunny, hot and hazy at times from the Canadian wildfire smoke that is being dragged down into the Tennessee Valley. Expect highs to reach the low to middle 90s and very isolated showers and storms will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening. The best chance for any rainfall will be in Middle Tennessee. Any storms that develop will be possible of producing brief gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall, but most of us should stay mainly dry. Skies will stay clear overnight with the calm conditions supporting more fog development for Tuesday morning.

The focus of the forecast for mid-week will be on potentially dangerous heat and humidity. Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the middle 90s and the higher humidity levels will raise the heat index into the triple digits. Wednesday and Thursday will be the hottest days of the week with a Heat Advisory likely being needed with feels like temperatures ranging between 105 to 110 degrees. Heat safety and hydration will be very important.

A cold front will approach the area late in the day Friday and this could bring some stronger to even severe thunderstorms for the Tennessee Valley. The timing is still uncertain so please check back for the latest forecast.

