From Heart to Paper: Ledgewood Fine Stationery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - When Frances Ledgewood began working at a local party store in her hometown of Florence, Al she found her passion in life.

At the age of 17, she fell in love with paper! After high school, she attended the University of North Alabama and knew she wanted to open a business. From there, Ledgewood Fine Stationery fell into place.

Wedding save the date package (Ledgewood Stationery)

To begin the consultation process, Frances suggests starting off by heading to her website. Customers can look at all of Frances’s past weddings and get some inspiration there. From there, clients can go to the contact form which will help them directly contact Frances.

Blue Initial Save the Dates (Ledgewood Stationery)

Sample invitation (Ledgewood Stationery)

One trend that Frances has been seeing a lot with her brides is monogramming and crests. At Ledgewood Fine Stationery, the classic and traditional Southern stationery style is at the forefront. However, she has seen modern weddings as well.

Frances says that once a wedding date is set, it is smart to go ahead and reach out to her. She works with brides anywhere from a year to 6 months out from their wedding. She loves working with a bride from the beginning of their engagement all the way up to the day of. From announcements to save the dates to cups, napkins and koozies, Ledgewood truly has it all.

Not only are cups practical, but they can also double as your wedding favor! Available in a variety of sizes and color imprint options! (Ledgewood Stationery)

Wax seals and napkins (Ledgewood Stationery)

The longer the timeframe, the longer Frances and her team have to ensure a beautifully cohesive look.

“I have made some lifelong friends,” said Frances. “I get emotionally and sentimentally attached and invested in these brides. We form relationships throughout the whole process and I feel like they are our friends. It’s very rewarding...”

Invitations (Ledgewood Stationery)

Frances says that many of her brides return to Ledgewood after their weddings for Christmas cards, birth announcements and so much more. By working with Ledgewood Fine Stationery, clients get to know Frances personally and that makes the biggest and most important days of their lives so much sweeter. She plays a vital role in making dreams come true by putting them onto paper.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.