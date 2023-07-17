‘He loves being in Ukraine’: Alex Drueke’s mother on son’s decision to return to Ukraine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Less than a year after he was freed, Alex Drueke of Tuscaloosa is back in Ukraine. Last year, Drueke and Andy Huynh of Hartselle spent three months in Russian captivity after fighting for Ukraine.

They were released as part of a prisoner exchange in September. Now, Drueke is back in Ukraine and is working with the humanitarian group, Ukrainian Patriot.

“I can’t even put into words how proud I am of him,” Drueke’s mother Bunny Drueke said. “As soon as Alex got back home, he said I will go back. I was hoping it would be after the war ended, and so did he, but it’s been over 500 days now, and the war is still raging.”

While he is overseas, Drueke will deliver supplies like food, medical kits and blankets to small Ukrainian villages. Her son staying away from the fighting was one of two conditions Bunny laid out before going back. He also has to contact his mother every day.

“Even if just a text that says ‘I’m okay,’ I just need to hear from him,” she said. “He’s been in contact with me every day, just like he promised. He’s having a wonderful time. He loves being in Ukraine, and he loves being able to help the people there.”

Bunny Drueke told WAFF 48 that she feels much more confident that her son will return safely this time, as long as she follows her advice.

“Stay safe, know that he’s in our prayers, and stay away from any Russians,” she said.

Drueke will return to Alabama in August to be the best man at Huynh’s wedding.

