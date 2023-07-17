Fashion forward looks for women of all ages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - At Three Pears, all its stylists believe that women can be fashionable at any age! Whether you are 30, flirty and thriving, or strutting the runway at 60, there is something to make women of all ages feel beautiful and confident.

Owner, Carrie Smith Taylor is a firm believer that fashion does not have to be sacrificed as we age. She suggests that for women in their 20s to 30s, they should look for pieces that highlight their youthfulness. She highlighted a backless and sleeveless striped dress and styled it with a fashionable hat that’s perfect for the summer! For women in their 40s and 50s, she loves this eye-catching silk midi dress that sports a fabulous belt! It’s timeless and allows middle-aged women to still be fashionable, yet age appropriate.

Outfits for women in their 20s and 30s as well as 40s and 50s from Three Pears. (Ellen McDonald)

For the ladies that are 60 and older, Carrie suggests this matching set. This beautiful taupe silk top and short set are styled with a silk scarf to add a pop of color, perfect for late summer. The top can be styled with a pair of pants for those not wanting to show off any leg. This versatile look can be altered to fit any preference for modesty.

Carrie herself wore this buttoned white linen and highlighted her natural features with this gorgeous belt. To elevate the look even more, she added an attention-grabbing necklace to fill in any empty space in the neckline.

Outfits for women in their 60s and beyond. (Ellen McDonald)

Three pears is located in Cullman, Al at 118 5th St SE, Cullman, AL 35055. You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook!

