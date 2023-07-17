Director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center to retire after nearly 40 years of service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Jody Singer announced her retirement from NASA Monday after more than 38 years of service.

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center Director will step down from her role as of July 29.

Singer was appointed as the first female director at Marshall in 2018. She served as deputy director from 2016 to 2018. Joseph Pelfrey, the current deputy director, will serve as interim acting director until a successor is named.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle wished Singer the best ahead of her upcoming retirement.

“After 38 years of dedication to Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), Jody Singer’s vision for one of NASA’s largest field installations will be seen and felt for many years to come,” Mayor Battle said. “Ms. Singer’s service to not only the MSFC but also the City of Huntsville has been unmatched. We are thankful for her outstanding leadership, her ability to guide future generations of thinkers and doers, and her willingness to explore deep space for the betterment of our planet.”

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Singer’s service will inspire many to come.

“I wish Jody well during her retirement. And I know individuals at the beginning of their career at NASA – and members of the Artemis Generation who dream of working here – will be inspired by Jody’s service, knowing their contributions can help return NASA astronauts to the Moon and prepare us for crewed missions to Mars,” Nelson said. “And Joseph Pelfrey is no stranger to Marshall, having joined the center two decades ago as an aerospace engineer. Today, he helps guide Marshall’s broad portfolio of human spaceflight, science, and technology development, which supports missions across NASA. We are confident Joseph is prepared to guide Marshall through this transition.”

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville described Singer as a driving force for innovation.

“From becoming the first female center director at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville to leading her team through the successful Artemis I mission, Jody Singer’s leadership has taken space exploration to new heights,” Sen. Tuberville said.

“Jody has been a driving force in putting Alabama at the forefront of launch innovation and human spaceflight advancement, continuing a legacy in Huntsville that spans the globe. Alabama is grateful for her 38 years of service and I wish her the very best in her next chapter. I know that Marshall Space Flight Center will be in good hands with Joseph Pelfrey as NASA conducts a search for a new center director, and I look forward to the center’s continued contributions to our space exploration under his leadership.”

U.S. Rep. Dale Strong released a video statement on Singer’s retirement:

Singer joined NASA in 1985 through the professional intern program. She joined the Space Shuttle Program Office in 1986 as an engineer in the Space Shuttle Main Engine Office and was involved with Return to Flight activities after the space shuttle Challenger accident.

Read more about the career of Jody Singer on the NASA website.

