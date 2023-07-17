DeKalb Co. woman arrested for trafficking one pound of meth
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENEGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Henegar woman has been arrested for trafficking related activities, including being in possession of a pound of methamphetamine.
According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was conducted by DeKalb County Narcotics and Jackson County Narcotics at the residence of Hollie Jamaica Hall on July 13, where they found a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons and an undisclosed amount of US currency.
She has been transported to the Jackson County Jail and has been charged with the following:
- Dangerous Drugs-Drug Trafficking,
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Weapons
- AFI or POAFA Altering Firearm Identification or Possession of Altered Firearm.
Her bond is set at $28,000.00.
