DeKalb Co. woman arrested for trafficking one pound of meth

HENEGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Henegar woman has been arrested for trafficking related activities, including being in possession of a pound of methamphetamine.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was conducted by DeKalb County Narcotics and Jackson County Narcotics at the residence of Hollie Jamaica Hall on July 13, where they found a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons and an undisclosed amount of US currency.

A possession of a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons and an undisclosed amount of US currency were seized from Hall's residence. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

She has been transported to the Jackson County Jail and has been charged with the following:

Dangerous Drugs-Drug Trafficking,

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Weapons

AFI or POAFA Altering Firearm Identification or Possession of Altered Firearm.

Her bond is set at $28,000.00.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.