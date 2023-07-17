Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

DeKalb Co. woman arrested for trafficking one pound of meth

Hall was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail on July 13.
Hall was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail on July 13.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENEGAR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Henegar woman has been arrested for trafficking related activities, including being in possession of a pound of methamphetamine.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was conducted by DeKalb County Narcotics and Jackson County Narcotics at the residence of Hollie Jamaica Hall on July 13, where they found a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons and an undisclosed amount of US currency.

A possession of a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons and an...
A possession of a pound of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, several weapons and an undisclosed amount of US currency were seized from Hall's residence.(DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

She has been transported to the Jackson County Jail and has been charged with the following:

  • Dangerous Drugs-Drug Trafficking,
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Weapons
  • AFI or POAFA Altering Firearm Identification or Possession of Altered Firearm.

Her bond is set at $28,000.00.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
Fuel spill in Tennessee River near O'Neal Bridge on July 16.
Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
File Graphic
Driver charged in intentional single-vehicle crash injuring 2 pedestrians near Drake Ave.

Latest News

MCSO warns of fraudulent phone calls
Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone call scam
TVA will offer tours to some of their dams including the Wilson Dam.
TVA opens registration for 90th anniversary Tour
Fuel spill in Tennessee River near O'Neal Bridge on July 16.
Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3,000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River
Nauvoo man dies in Cullman County crash on Alabama Highway 69