Corny dishes with Rocket City Dietician

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Corn you believe it? Rocket City Dietician has 7 corn dishes sure to impress you this season!

In case you were looking for some corn-themed dishes, Rocket City Dietician a.k.a Rachel Brown has you covered on where to find some.

Teresita's Tamales (Teresita's Tamales)

1. Teresita’s Tamales- Street Corn and Tamales

Here you can find street corn two ways: on the cob or in a cup! They also sell a couple of different flavors of tamales!

Sam and Greg's Honey Corn Gelato (Sam and Greg's)

2. Sam and Greg’s- Honey Corn Gelato

If you are in the mood for gelato head over to Sam and Greg’s to grab yourself a scoop of their Honey Corn Gelato. This flavor features a creamy honey flavor similar to a corn puff and it is topped with corn!

Good Company Café Grits Bowl (Rocket City Dietician)

3. Good Company Cafe- Build your own grits bowl

Grits are another form of corn that is sure to fill you up! These build-your-own grits bowls can be topped with fresh toppings like red onions!

le Petite bijou Tomato & Corn Burrata (Rocket City Dietician)

4. Le Petite Bijou- Tomato and Corn Burrata

This burrata-tomato-peach salad is perfect for a hot summer day. This is topped with corn and basil to make the perfect summer dish!

Off Beat Coffee's Street Corn Latte (Rocket City Dietician)

5. Off-Beat Coffee- Street Corn Latte

This unique coffee is made with sweet corn syrup and lined with a tajin to balance out the sweetness of the latte!

Canadian Bakin's Elote Cream Cheese (Rocket City Dietician)

6. Canadian Bakin- Elote Cream Cheese

This is the perfect cream cheese to top your bagel. Canadian Bakin recommends trying this cream cheese with their slow-burn bagel.

Hound & Harvest Steak Bowls (Rocket City Dietician)

7. Hound & Harvest- Steak Bowl

This colorful steak bowl is topped with all your favorite fresh ingredients including corn!

These 7 corn dishes are sure to a-maize you! Check out Rocket City Dietician or visit their Instagram!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.