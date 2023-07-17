Corny dishes with Rocket City Dietician
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Corn you believe it? Rocket City Dietician has 7 corn dishes sure to impress you this season!
In case you were looking for some corn-themed dishes, Rocket City Dietician a.k.a Rachel Brown has you covered on where to find some.
1. Teresita’s Tamales- Street Corn and Tamales
Here you can find street corn two ways: on the cob or in a cup! They also sell a couple of different flavors of tamales!
2. Sam and Greg’s- Honey Corn Gelato
If you are in the mood for gelato head over to Sam and Greg’s to grab yourself a scoop of their Honey Corn Gelato. This flavor features a creamy honey flavor similar to a corn puff and it is topped with corn!
3. Good Company Cafe- Build your own grits bowl
Grits are another form of corn that is sure to fill you up! These build-your-own grits bowls can be topped with fresh toppings like red onions!
4. Le Petite Bijou- Tomato and Corn Burrata
This burrata-tomato-peach salad is perfect for a hot summer day. This is topped with corn and basil to make the perfect summer dish!
5. Off-Beat Coffee- Street Corn Latte
This unique coffee is made with sweet corn syrup and lined with a tajin to balance out the sweetness of the latte!
6. Canadian Bakin- Elote Cream Cheese
This is the perfect cream cheese to top your bagel. Canadian Bakin recommends trying this cream cheese with their slow-burn bagel.
7. Hound & Harvest- Steak Bowl
This colorful steak bowl is topped with all your favorite fresh ingredients including corn!
These 7 corn dishes are sure to a-maize you! Check out Rocket City Dietician or visit their Instagram!
