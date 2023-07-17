Deals
Corny dishes with Rocket City Dietician

Rocket City Dietician shares 7 corn dishes in Huntsville, Alabama.
By Emmalee Ramos
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Corn you believe it? Rocket City Dietician has 7 corn dishes sure to impress you this season!

In case you were looking for some corn-themed dishes, Rocket City Dietician a.k.a Rachel Brown has you covered on where to find some.

Teresita's Tamales
Teresita's Tamales(Teresita's Tamales)

1. Teresita’s Tamales- Street Corn and Tamales

Here you can find street corn two ways: on the cob or in a cup! They also sell a couple of different flavors of tamales!

Sam and Greg's Honey Corn Gelato
Sam and Greg's Honey Corn Gelato(Sam and Greg's)

2. Sam and Greg’s- Honey Corn Gelato

If you are in the mood for gelato head over to Sam and Greg’s to grab yourself a scoop of their Honey Corn Gelato. This flavor features a creamy honey flavor similar to a corn puff and it is topped with corn!

Good Company Café Grits Bowl
Good Company Café Grits Bowl(Rocket City Dietician)

3. Good Company Cafe- Build your own grits bowl

Grits are another form of corn that is sure to fill you up! These build-your-own grits bowls can be topped with fresh toppings like red onions!

le Petite bijou Tomato & Corn Burrata
le Petite bijou Tomato & Corn Burrata(Rocket City Dietician)

4. Le Petite Bijou- Tomato and Corn Burrata

This burrata-tomato-peach salad is perfect for a hot summer day. This is topped with corn and basil to make the perfect summer dish!

Off Beat Coffee's Street Corn Latte
Off Beat Coffee's Street Corn Latte(Rocket City Dietician)

5. Off-Beat Coffee- Street Corn Latte

This unique coffee is made with sweet corn syrup and lined with a tajin to balance out the sweetness of the latte!

Canadian Bakin's Elote Cream Cheese
Canadian Bakin's Elote Cream Cheese(Rocket City Dietician)

6. Canadian Bakin- Elote Cream Cheese

This is the perfect cream cheese to top your bagel. Canadian Bakin recommends trying this cream cheese with their slow-burn bagel.

Hound & Harvest Steak Bowls
Hound & Harvest Steak Bowls(Rocket City Dietician)

7. Hound & Harvest- Steak Bowl

This colorful steak bowl is topped with all your favorite fresh ingredients including corn!

These 7 corn dishes are sure to a-maize you! Check out Rocket City Dietician or visit their Instagram!

