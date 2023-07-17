Athens City Council appoints interim police chief

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council appointed an interim police chief during its meeting on Monday.

The appointment comes after current Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson announced his retirement on Aug. 1.

Captain Anthony Pressnell has served with the Athens Police Department since Jan. 3, 1989, and has served as patrol captain since May 20, 2012.

Pressnell appreciated the City Council and Mayor Ronnie marks for naming him the interim police chief.

“I appreciate the leadership Chief Johnson has provided our department, and the experience I have acquired working with him will guide me in this new role,” Pressnell said. “Public safety and working with the public, local businesses and city leaders will remain top priorities for this department and for me.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.