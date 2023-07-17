Deals
Athens City Council appoints interim police chief

Anthony Pressnell(ACC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens City Council appointed an interim police chief during its meeting on Monday.

The appointment comes after current Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson announced his retirement on Aug. 1.

Captain Anthony Pressnell has served with the Athens Police Department since Jan. 3, 1989, and has served as patrol captain since May 20, 2012.

Pressnell appreciated the City Council and Mayor Ronnie marks for naming him the interim police chief.

“I appreciate the leadership Chief Johnson has provided our department, and the experience I have acquired working with him will guide me in this new role,” Pressnell said. “Public safety and working with the public, local businesses and city leaders will remain top priorities for this department and for me.”

