W.C. Handy Music Festival returns to the Shoals beginning July 20

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 42nd annual W.C. Handy Music Festival will make its way back again with timeless jazz music for everyone to enjoy July 20-30.

The popular attraction will feature a week-long event dedicated to the “Father of the Blues” Florence native, W.C. Handy.

There will be a total of 200 events throughout the week. Showcasing artists and their music with an assortment of headliners to a mix of smaller concerts, with something for everyone to get excited about.

This year’s headline concert will be held at University of North Alabama’s Norton Auditorium on July 28. The concert will feature a favorite of the fest, Eric Essex and his contemporary jazz band, multi-talented R&B singer, Melvia “Chick” Rodgers and versatile blues composer, Bobby Rush.

