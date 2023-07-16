Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

W.C. Handy Music Festival returns to the Shoals beginning July 20

W.C. Handy Music Festival will be back on July 20 and end on July 30.
W.C. Handy Music Festival will be back on July 20 and end on July 30.(W.C. Handy Music Festival)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 42nd annual W.C. Handy Music Festival will make its way back again with timeless jazz music for everyone to enjoy July 20-30.

The popular attraction will feature a week-long event dedicated to the “Father of the Blues” Florence native, W.C. Handy.

There will be a total of 200 events throughout the week. Showcasing artists and their music with an assortment of headliners to a mix of smaller concerts, with something for everyone to get excited about.

This year’s headline concert will be held at University of North Alabama’s Norton Auditorium on July 28. The concert will feature a favorite of the fest, Eric Essex and his contemporary jazz band, multi-talented R&B singer, Melvia “Chick” Rodgers and versatile blues composer, Bobby Rush.

For a full list of events, click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
File Graphic
Driver charged in intentional single-vehicle crash injuring 2 pedestrians near Drake Ave.
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Decatur robbery suspect at Chevron gas station on July 8, 2023.
Decatur Police ask for help in identifying gas station robbery suspect

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Southside Pharmacy in Tanner was burglarized on July 14.
Limestone County deputies request public’s assistance for Tanner burglary suspect
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
WAFF 48 Breaking News
Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River