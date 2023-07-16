Deals
Sunny & hot today. Increasing heat & humidity for the week ahead.

First Alert Weather
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For today, sunny and hot. Around 90. Tonight, a few clouds. Upper 60s Monday, a slight chance of a late-day storm, otherwise sunny & hot. High temps in the low 90s.

Increasing heat and humidity for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. High temps well into the 90s, feels-like temps well over 100. Besides a slight chance of

A thunderstorm Wednesday and Thursday possible, but the higher chance for rain will come Friday with thunderstorms likely. Strong storms will be possible. Temps dip back to around 90 for next weekend. A daily thunderstorm on both days is possible.

