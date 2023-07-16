Limestone County deputies request public’s assistance for Tanner burglary suspect

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a burglary on Friday morning.

According to LCSO, the incident happened at Southside Pharmacy around 3:50 a.m. in Tanner on July 14.

Deputies and investigators discovered the business was burglarized following an alarm call at the location, where medication was stolen. Deputies say the suspect entered and exited through a small window in the business.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in this video or have any information related to this case should contact Investigators Jesse Gibson or Steven Ferguson at 256-232-0111.

