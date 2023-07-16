Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Limestone County deputies request public’s assistance for Tanner burglary suspect

Southside Pharmacy in Tanner was burglarized on July 14.
Southside Pharmacy in Tanner was burglarized on July 14.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANNER, Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a burglary on Friday morning.

According to LCSO, the incident happened at Southside Pharmacy around 3:50 a.m. in Tanner on July 14.

Deputies and investigators discovered the business was burglarized following an alarm call at the location, where medication was stolen. Deputies say the suspect entered and exited through a small window in the business.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in this video or have any information related to this case should contact Investigators Jesse Gibson or Steven Ferguson at 256-232-0111.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
File Graphic
Driver charged in intentional single-vehicle crash injuring 2 pedestrians near Drake Ave.
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Decatur robbery suspect at Chevron gas station on July 8, 2023.
Decatur Police ask for help in identifying gas station robbery suspect

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details after Carlee Russell returns home
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, has been missing since she called...
‘We wanted her to come home safe and sound’: Hoover Police respond after Carlee Russell found safe, alive
WAFF 48 Breaking News
Boat sinks near O’Neil Bridge spilling over 3000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River
988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline marks its 1-year anniversary