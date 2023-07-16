Deals
City of Mobile’s Kids Day brings Disney magic to Mardi Gras Park

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There were some very happy little girls in downtown Mobile Saturday as Princesses in the Park came of Mardi Gras Park.

The event was part of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department’s quarterly Kids Day.

Eight Disney princesses were on hand Saturday. Not only were they dancing, but they did a sing-a-long and paraded around Mardi Gras Park. The were also meet and greets with the princesses as well as opportunities to take pictures.

Marissa Pritchard, Mobile Parks and Rec’s events coordinator, said the goal of Saturday’s event was to bring the Disney experience to Mardi Gras Park.

“That is exactly what we are doing -- bringing a little bit of that in the heart of Mobile,” Pritchard said. “We are always looking to bring Mobile together and have these fun friendly-family events. And I think today shows that we are working hard doing the best we can!”

Shyla Gardner and Mackenzie McCall said Tiana is their favorite princess. “I just like that she’s one of the only princesses that has a job and she’s the one that’s worked for it.”

The girls also enjoyed the dancing. “It was good!”

Five-year-old Scarlett Smith chose Tinkerbell as her favorite “because she gave me fairy dust” that will allow her to “get a wish!”

The next Kids Day is scheduled for November with a Harry Potter-themed Potter in the Park.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

