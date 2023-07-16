Deals
Calm & Quiet Evening Ahead | Dangerous Heat & Humidity Builds This Week

First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
For the rest of today, expect sunny and hot conditions with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. It should feel more comfortable though with slightly less humidity as a drier airmass settles into the Valley. There will be a few clouds into the evening hours, but we’ll stay rain-free. Overnight lows will trend a bit cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s through Monday morning.

On Monday, there will be a slight chance of a late-day storm, but otherwise, it will be sunny and hot. Highs will soar back into the low and mid 90s, so stay hydrated. Not much change is expected as we head into Tuesday with plenty of sunshine in store and highs staying in the low and mid 90s. Dangerous heat and humidity will begin to build into the region by Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures increasing into the mid and upper 90s. Heat indices will likely be in the 105-110 degree range, so make sure you are practicing heat safety and finding ways to stay cool.

Higher chances for rain will come Friday with thunderstorms likely as a cold front sweeps through the area. This will bring relief from the heat with highs likely back in the low 90s, but some storms could be strong. It’s too far out to provide any specifics regarding timing and intensity, so stay tuned for our latest forecast. Temperatures look to trend cooler and closer to average in the upper 80s and low 90s into the upcoming weekend.

