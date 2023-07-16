Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A tug boat near the O’Neal Bridge recently sank in the Tennessee River, releasing diesel fuel into the water.

According to the Florence Police Department, the boat has spilled between 3000 and 5000 gallons of diesel fuel.

Fuel has already begun washing up on the beaches surrounding McFarland Park. Further, FPD officers are currently retrieving swimmers at McFarland Park beaches and urging people to stay out of the water until further notice.

WAFF 48 crews are heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.