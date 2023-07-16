Deals
Boat sinks near O’Neal Bridge spilling over 3000 gallons of diesel fuel into Tennessee River

WAFF 48 Breaking News
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A tug boat near the O’Neal Bridge recently sank in the Tennessee River, releasing diesel fuel into the water.

According to the Florence Police Department, the boat has spilled between 3000 and 5000 gallons of diesel fuel.

Fuel has already begun washing up on the beaches surrounding McFarland Park. Further, FPD officers are currently retrieving swimmers at McFarland Park beaches and urging people to stay out of the water until further notice.

WAFF 48 crews are heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

