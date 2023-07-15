Single-vehicle crash injures 2 pedestrians believed to be intentional near Drake Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people in Huntsville have sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred July 15 at Walmart on Drake Ave. and Memorial Parkway, per Huntsville Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle is currently being detained by HPD. Two adult pedestrians, a female and male sustained minor injuries from the impact. HPD believes this to be an intentional act.

An investigation is underway.

