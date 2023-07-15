Scattered thunderstorms for today. Heavy rain possible.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning! Another round of showers and thunderstorms this morning, rain will be heavy at times. After a break early afternoon, there is another chance for isolated storms late this afternoon and evening. Once again, heavy rain is possible. Temps in the 80s to near 90° and very humid. Tonight, evening storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the 70s

Sunday, mostly sunny with a slight chance of a storm. Around 90° with a slight dip in the humidity.

All about the heat next week. Temps soar to the mid to upper 90s. The hottest days will be Wednesday through Friday and besides a slight chance of thunderstorms early to mid-week, Friday will be the day that has a higher chance of more scattered thunderstorms.

