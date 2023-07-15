Deals
Redstone Arsenal Gate 8 to close for speed humps, July 17-21

By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Access to Redstone Arsenal will be a little different during the week of July 17-21.

Gate 8 access at Redstone Arsenal will be closed while crews install speed humps at the intersection of Patton Road SW and Drake Avenue SW. The gate will be closed the entire week of the 17th.

Redstone Arsenal recommends drivers use Gate 10 on Patton Road, the closest to Gate 8 and is open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. However, as a reminder, the main entrance for Redstone Arsenal at Gate 9 (Rideout Road) will remain open 24/7.

