Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Passenger dies after car crashes during rally race

The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at...
The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.(Pexels)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A rally car passenger died in a single-vehicle crash during a rally race in Maine on Friday, authorities reported.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office reported it happened during the annual Forest Rally Race near Lower Richardson Lake on South Arm Road.

The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation shows the driver of the car failed to negotiate a left turn and lost control, hitting a tree on the passenger side.

Officials reported helmets and restraining devices were worn.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, three of the five Memphis police...
Kitchen Cops find unsanitary sniffles & ‘extensive’ ice machine build-up at Madison County restaurants
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
‘We are trusting God’: Family of 25-year-old woman possibly abducted staying positive
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program

Latest News

Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed.
Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room
FILE - Rev. Jesse Jackson talks with the media at a press conference before the start of his...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the...
Israel’s Netanyahu is rushed to hospital for dehydration. Hours later, he says he feels ‘very good’