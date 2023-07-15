Deals
Media Day for UNA in Texas

Lions join the United Athletic Conference for first Media Day
Lions join United Athletic Conference Media Day
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Athletic Conference officially kicked off its inaugural NCAA Division I FCS football season with the conference’s Media Day Friday, July 14, in Arlington, Texas, at Texas Live!

North Alabama head coach Brent Dearmon, senior wide receiver Takairee Kenebrew, and junior defensive back K.J. Trujillo, represented the Lions. The day will began with the reveal of the official United Athletic Conference logo and address from the executive director of the UAC, Oliver Luck.

The day will concluded with coach and player group photos.

“I feel like when Media gets here it’s time to go,” Dearmon said. “Up until this point you’re working out, recruiting, staff development . When you get to Media Day, that’s the signal that it’s go time. So, everything’s getting real now.”

The UNA Lions will represent the UAC in the league’s first ever game when the Lions face Mercer in Montgomery August 26th at 2:30 CDT on ESPN.

