Marshall County’s euthanasia policy calls for protest

Those opposed would like to see it dropped
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Marshall County, Ala. (WAFF) - Many residents came and went Friday afternoon to share their opposition against Marshall County’s newest euthanasia policy for shelter animals.

“We are holding a protest due to the unfair euthanization of healthy animals. We want to stop the commissioners,” says Kaylee Schmidt.

In April, Marshall County Commissioners approved a 60-day euthanasia policy. This policy states if an animal is not adopted or rescued by another shelter in 60 days, they will be euthanized.

Commissioners approved the measure to combat overcrowding at shelters.

“We felt like 60 days was a very reasonable period. Most shelters do a seven day period which is what the state requires,” says Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson.

Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says since the policy was put into place, no animals have had to be put down. He says he welcomes any dialogue regarding the matter.

“I’m very proud of what we’re doing, and I believe in the first amendment. Everybody’s got the right to speak their mind and let the public know,” Hutcheson says.

Kaylee Schmidt says she’s speaking for those who cannot speak for themselves.

“They all value their life just as much as we do. They shouldn’t be put down just because they were born,” says Schmidt.

