Man accused of killing a woman at Tuscumbia business has bond hearing delayed

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Victor Cruz, charged with the murder of Edith Martinez at McVantage Packaging, was set to find out whether or not he would receive a bond on Friday.

Cruz’s attorney, Nathan Johnson, requested for the hearing to be pushed back, as he was just assigned to the case and needed more time to prepare. The judge granted his request and pushed the hearing to Wednesday meaning Cruz will be held in custody until then.

He was arrested on Tuesday at McVantage Packaging after police were called to a reported assault.

When they got there, officers said they found Martinez bludgeoned to death and her long-time boyfriend, Cruz, standing nearby. According to court records, Cruz told investigators he and Martinez were in an argument over infidelity or jealousy when she allegedly swung at him.

He then hit her back and then struck her head several times after she fell to the ground, per court documents. District Attorney Hal Hugston said his office will be pursuing this case with all they’ve got to make sure he does not receive a bond.

