Isolated Storms Possible Through the Evening | Plenty of Sun & Less Humidity Tomorrow

We’ve seen a good break in the activity this afternoon and most locations are completely dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect afternoon highs to top back out in the upper 80s to low 90s with feels like temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Keep the rain gear handy because there is another chance for isolated storms as we head into the evening hours. This will likely move in from the north and while some brief gusty winds cannot be completely ruled, main threats into the early evening hours will be heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. We should stay mainly dry through the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours with skies gradually clearing into tomorrow morning. Plan on a drier airmass to filter into the Valley with morning lows falling into the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a slight chance of a storm. Even though temperatures will still be fairly warm in the low to mid 90s, it should feel a bit more comfortable will lower humidity levels. Expect calm and mostly clear conditions to persist into the evening hours with overnight lows trending a bit cooler into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll stay mainly dry as we head into next week with the exception of an isolated shower or stray storm. The big story will be the heat and humidity building back into the Valley likely by mid-week. The hottest days will be on Wednesday and Thursday with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices well into the triple-digits. Rain chances will start to ramp back up by Friday and this will help bring us some relief from the heat.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.