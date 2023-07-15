Driver charged in intentional single-vehicle crash injuring 2 pedestrians near Drake Ave.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver in Huntsville has been charged for an intentional single-vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

On July 15, two people sustained minor injuries following an incident at Walmart on Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway, per Huntsville Police Department.

Police say the pedestrians and driver allegedly exchanged words, while the driver was backing out of a parking space and struck them both with her vehicle.

After an investigation the driver, 52-year-old Maria Beck, has been arrested and charged with assault in the 2nd degree. Two adult pedestrians, a female and male sustained minor injuries from the impact.

HPD believes this to be an intentional act.

