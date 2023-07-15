Deals
Decatur Police ask for help in identifying gas station robbery suspect

Decatur robbery suspect at Chevron gas station on July 8, 2023.
Decatur robbery suspect at Chevron gas station on July 8, 2023.(Decatur Police Department)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

On July 8, 2023, a robbery occurred at a Chevron gas station located at 17 14th St. SW in Decatur.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′6″ tall and between the ages of 20-25.

Robbery suspect in Decatur at Chevron gas station on July 8, 2023.
Robbery suspect in Decatur at Chevron gas station on July 8, 2023.(Decatur Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ferizovic at 256-341-4614.

