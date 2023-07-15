Decatur Police ask for help in identifying gas station robbery suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

On July 8, 2023, a robbery occurred at a Chevron gas station located at 17 14th St. SW in Decatur.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′6″ tall and between the ages of 20-25.

Robbery suspect in Decatur at Chevron gas station on July 8, 2023. (Decatur Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ferizovic at 256-341-4614.

