Decatur Police ask for help in identifying gas station robbery suspect
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.
On July 8, 2023, a robbery occurred at a Chevron gas station located at 17 14th St. SW in Decatur.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5′6″ tall and between the ages of 20-25.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ferizovic at 256-341-4614.
