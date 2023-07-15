Business in the front, party in the back: 12-year-old Waterloo boy joins charitable mullet competition

WATERLOO, Ala. (WAFF) - A certain hairstyle seems to be making a comeback and it is for a great cause.

In Waterloo, 12-year-old Briar Johnson has a haircut that’s all business in the front, a party in the back yet stylish for a good cause. This year Johnson is competing in the USA Mullet Championship where he has the chance to win a cash prize.

Competitors are tasked with raising awareness and money for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. It is a charity that raises money to build and remodel injury-specific, accessible homes for wounded veterans and Johnson is already putting his hairdo to work.

“I want to do it,” Johnson said. “For sure. I think everybody will like it. I’ve got a pretty good amount of votes on my thing so far.”

Competitors post pictures on the USA Mullet Championship website in varying age groups and the public is asked to vote on who has the best one. The winners get a cash prize, which Johnson says he will donate in part back to Jared Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors. This is his first time entering the competition, but he has been growing his mullet for two years now.

“I think I’m getting everyone to bring it back,” Johnson said. “I’ve had fun with it. It helps draw attention. It helps with my sunburn a little bit. And in the winter, it keeps me warm.”

Even after this year’s competition ends, Johnson said he is keeping the mullet going until he’s at least 50. So far, this year’s competition has already raised over $30,000.

If you would like to vote for Johnson click here.

