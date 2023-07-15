Deals
Birmingham Zoo celebrates birthday of their newest black-footed cat

Olive, Birmingham Zoo's most recent black-footed cat
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo celebrated one of their newest residents this week.

Staff at the zoo welcomed the cat, Olive, this summer. They got to celebrate her 11th birthday with her on Wednesday, July 12.

To celebrate, Birmingham Zoo shared Olive enjoying a tasty birthday snack. You can watch the celebration below.

🎉Olive, our newest #blackfootedcat, enjoying her birthday snack! Olive joined the Birmingham Zoo this summer and is celebrating her 11th birthday with her new Zoo Crew! "Prowl" by your Birmingham Zoo and say "happy birthday" to Olive this week! 📷Chanah F., Social Media and Marketing Coordinator ⏰ Wednesday - Sunday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | *Hours subject to change for events or inclement weather. #BhamZoo #BirminghamAL #MagicCity #ThisisBham #BhamLife #aza #AssociationsofZoosandAquariums

Posted by The Birmingham Zoo on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

