11-year old boy meets the first responders who saved his life

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Not everyone who is lifeflighted gets to meet those who tried to save them, but one Walton County boy got that opportunity Friday.

Landon Moye and his family were working together to build a fence on August 4, 2022, when things took a turn for the worst.

“The post fell and hit Landon onto the head,” said Amy Moye, Landon’s mother. “My daughter Faith had called 911 and we rushed Landon to the road where EMS had met with us.”

Landon was in the ICU from Aug. 4 through Aug. 22. (AMY MOYE)

Landon had to be flown to a hospital in Pensacola to be treated for his injuries. With the damage from the blow, Amy was given some of the worst news a mother could hear.

“I told her what had happened, and her response to me was she didn’t feel like he was going to make it, that it was the worst thing she had ever seen, and it would be a miracle if he made it,” said Amy Moye.

Landon continued to fight. He was removed from his ventilator after 11 days, taken out of the ICU after three weeks and spent three months doing physical therapy at various hospitals. Nearly a year later, Landon is nearing a full recovery.

“Not only did you survive a brain injury, but you can walk, you can talk and you even graduated and moved on to sixth grade after your brain injury and that was only after four months of schooling,” said Chad Moye, Landon’s father to his son. Landon was quick to respond with a witty, “Yeah, I know, and I didn’t even study at all.”

Friday morning, the Moye family got to meet the crew that worked to save Landon.

The first responders treated the family to lunch at the station and celebrated Landon’s new chance at life.

Moye, 11, sits with first responders who saved his life in 2022. (WTVY)

“He survived against all odds. He’s really a walking miracle,” said Christian Bay, a paramedic with Walton County Fire Rescue. “It was hard to hold back tears. I think after I leave here, I’ll probably have my own break down moment.”

The first responders were amazed at how much Landon has recovered in less than a year.

“When I first saw him, that wasn’t the person I saw in the ambulance that day, if that makes sense,” said Caleb Eiriksson, a flight paramedic with Okaloosa MedFlight. “It was breathtaking to see him today and spend some time with him and his family.”

While the Moye family sees these first responders as heroes, those on the response team look at Landon as the reason why they do what they do.

“Our family cannot be more thankful and there’s no amount of words that we could put to his story and to the people that helped save him,” said Amy Moye.

Landon’s recovery in just one year has ranged from learning to walk again to solving algebra equations. He is still going to outpatient therapy to work on the motor skills for his right limbs.

