Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday

One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love. (KBOI)
By KBOI Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KBOI) - One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you love.

Dick Kneidl turned 101 on Thursday.

He served in World War II as a pilot and a pilot trainer. Kneidl later made a career out of it once the war ended and became a commercial pilot.

In honor of his special day, he returned to the sky Wednesday and piloted a small airplane.

As far as what he loves most about flying, Kneidl said he comes alive and feels like he is at home.

It is estimated that he has more than 33,000 hours of flying experience between the war and his career.

Copyright 2023 KBOI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals multiple cases of Bud Light from Kroger
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals multiple cases of Bud Light from Kroger
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Victim, suspect identified in Tuscumbia business death investigation
Marshall County Sheriff's Office logo
Death investigation underway in Grant after two people found unresponsive
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

AAMU logo
Alabama A&M announces $600K campus safety investment
One Idaho man celebrated his special day by showing that you’re never too old to do what you...
World War II veteran takes to the skies for his 101st birthday
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, Friday, July 14, 2023....
Kevin Spacey denies that crotch-grabbing was his ‘trademark’ pickup move
STAND YOUR GROUND MGN
Stand Your Ground: attorney explains Alabama law after homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar