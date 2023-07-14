Deals
World cycling's governing body bans female transgender athletes from women's events

Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to...
Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.(Ted Eytan / CC BY-SA 2.0/Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races, world cycling governing body the UCI said Friday.

The decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year.

“From now on, female transgender athletes who have transitioned after (male) puberty will be prohibited from participating in women’s events on the UCI International Calendar — in all categories — in the various disciplines,” the international federation said in a statement.

The UCI said the ban, starting on Monday, was necessary “to ensure equal opportunities.”

Killips rode to victory in the fifth stage of the Tour of the Gila, one of the marquee U.S. stage races. Her victory provoked a negative reaction by some cycling fans and former racers.

Despite the ban, UCI president David Lappartient said “the UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling — as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport — is open to everyone, including transgender people, whom we encourage like everyone else to take part in our sport.”

Governing bodies in track and field and swimming have barred athletes who underwent male puberty from competing in international women’s events.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

