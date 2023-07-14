Stand Your Ground: attorney explains Alabama law after homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A homeowner shot and killed a man he says broke into his Baldwin County home.

Details on the investigation will be given to a Baldwin County Grand Jury, but at this point, charges have not been filed against the homeowner. That’s because he told deputies the alleged burglar made threats that he was going to kill him.

Huntsville attorney, Will League explains Alabama’s self-defense laws, and the use of deadly force in the Stand Your Ground law. League says it’s “relatively liberal towards the homeowner. Basically, there used to be old laws on the books that said, look, you had to retreat the furthest part of your house. That is no longer the case in Alabama,” League said.

The attorney goes onto explain using deadly force to protect yourself or a third party “from serious bodily injury or the fear of serious bodily injury or even death.”

In the Baldwin County case, the homeowner and other witnesses told deputies a man broke into a home, with three adults and five small children inside.

The homeowner grabbed a gun and tried to make the intruder leave, then the situation moved to the front yard.

During the scuffle, the homeowner claims the intruder threatened to kill him, so the homeowner shot and killed the intruder, 54-year-old, Noah Hastings.

League further explains Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law, and its future implications after the state’s new permit-less carry rules went into effect. ”Alabama law protects your right to defend yourself or others. It kind of flies in the face of they’re giving away guns like candy without a license or things like that, so we’re going to have more and more issues coming up.”

League says despite interpretations of the law, it “doesn’t automatically give you the right to use deadly force. It still has to be a reasonable application of that force, depending on the case-by-case circumstances.”

