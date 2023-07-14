The South’s biggest party returns next week and you’re invited

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Biggest Party in the South returns next week! Before you head to Cullman, Al for Rock the South 2023, you are going to want to hear what one of the event’s partners has to say about it.

After adding a third day to the already jam packed weekend, Nathan Baugh says country music fans will be able to enjoy Rock the South unlike ever before. They are expecting over 100,000 attendees, making this the largest event in Cullman’s 150 year history.

Friends at Rock the South (Rock the South)

Festivalgoers will enjoy performances by headliners Chris Stapleton, Riley Green, Zach Bryan and Cody Johnson, as well as other talented artists like Travis Tritt, Jo Dee Messina and Drake Milligan.

“Rock the South 2023 has a significant impact on the city of Cullman in multiple ways. Firstly, it generates substantial revenue for the local economy by attracting thousands of country music fans from across the United States. The festival supports local businesses and drives economic growth in the Cullman area. Over the past decade, Rock the South has generated an economic impact exceeding $10 million for Cullman County. This revenue includes ticket sales, lodging, transportation, and food and beverage purchases related to the festival and visitors” said an event organizer.

Additionally, the introduction of the Country Club Skydeck tickets offers a new and exclusive luxury experience for those seeking a premium festival experience. The Country Club Skydeck provides amenities such as dedicated concierge service, reserved parking, a private entry, comfortable lounge seating, an open bar, and upscale food options curated by renowned chef David Bancroft.

2023 lineup (Rock the South)

Rock the South began as a one-year celebration of recovery from the tornados that hit the area in April 2011. It has since grown into a significant event that fosters unity and makes a heartfelt difference in the Cullman community. The festival has generated over $1 million in charitable donations, supporting local charities and organizations that uplift and empower those in need. These donations have enabled programs to expand, ensuring that no child in the area goes without necessities.

Rock the South continues its commitment to supporting local charities that make a difference in the community. This year, the festival will raise funds for charities such as Cullman City Parks and Recreation, Children’s Hospital of Alabama, The Link of Cullman County, Alabama Forever, and Cullman Caring for Kids. Since 2011, Rock the South has been about giving back. Since its inception, Rock the South has given over $700,000 back to our area through charities such as Cullman City Parks and Recreation, The Link of Cullman County and Cullman Caring for Kids.

Rock the South (Rock the South)

General admission tickets are still available for Rock the South and can be purchased here.

