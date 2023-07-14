Six power outages in 13 days across Florence leaves customers asking questions

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - There have been six outages reported in the last 13 days, many more than customers are used to. An official with the Florence Electricity Department said it is due to unfortunate accidents and storms.

Customers of the Florence Electricity Department are raising some concerns after six power outages were reported in the first 13 days of July. For comparison, there were only six outages reported in the previous two months.

However, the power company said the outages are all simply from storms and accidents. One of the recent outages happened Wednesday night in a small neighborhood between Killen and Greenhill.

“We lost power for about 12 hours,” Vance Henry said.

The cause? The Florence Electricity Department said a tractor-pulled down the line that supplies power down County Road 34. Vance Henry lives a half mile from where it happened and he said the power was out from around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday.

“Oh, it’s very important,” Henry said. “Yeah, I don’t know what we do. I guess we’d have to make some major adjustments to go back to the way it was. Long ago before air conditioning.”

Robert Perry, who also lives nearby, said it is usual for his neighborhood to lose power, but not usually for more than 12 hours.

“We’ve accepted it seems like,” Perry said. “It’s aggravating, but I’m just thankful we got it when we have it. But we accepted it and went on, made it through it fine.”

Thomas Hovater works for the Florence Electricity Department and says the recent outages are mostly due to accidents and storms, adding that the department employees will work through the night to get the power back on.

“But from time to time mother nature does take its toll on our system but we do respond as quickly as possible to make sure we can get the power on to our customers as quickly as we can,” Hovater stressed.

Hovater said to make sure that when the power goes out to not call 911. He says to reach out to the 24/7 hotline at (256) 764-4456.

