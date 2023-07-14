Reward increased in Fayetteville, TN homicide investigation

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Lincoln County Area Crime Stoppers announced a new reward for information leading to an arrest in a 2022 homicide investigation.

In March 2022, Billy Taylor, Jr. was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a car on Maple St. in Fayetteville. Police say he was driving when he was shot which caused him to crash into a utility pole.

Taylor died the next day as a result of his injuries.

This week, an anonymous donor contributed to the reward for information in this case raising it to a total of $6,000.

If you have information on the case, call Lincoln County Area Crime Stoppers at (931) 433-STOP (7867).

You may remain anonymous and be eligible for the $6,000 award.

