Residents react to Huntsville resurfacing projects on 100 roads across the city

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For those who hate driving down bumpy roads, the Rocket City is working on smoothing out those issues.

The city is currently halfway through tackling 100 roads for a $20,000,000 road resurfacing project.

“It’s not flashy, but again, these are things that you know are good for neighborhoods,” said Councilman Bill Kling, “And we’re taking to take care of our residents in our city and I feel good about these types of projects.”

The project is halfway complete with major roadwork being done on White Street. The curbs are being removed, and the roads will then be repaved.

Councilman Kling said this was a request by many citizens who live there. However, neighbors like Neil Martin said it has come with some drawbacks.

“We just got back from vacation, we went for a family camping trip, and we got back at like eleven thirty at night. And unbeknownst to us, we didn’t have a driveway when we returned,” said Martin.”

Martin said he’s excited about new roads, but the removal of the curbs worries both him and his family.

“There is still a number of cars that come down the street way too fast,” said Martin, “And I have three kids and it concerns me. When we have smooth blacktop with absolutely nothing slowing down. My kids will be in more danger than they were when they started.”

Martin said he’s trying to reserve judgment because it’s a work in progress, but for now, he isn’t fully convinced.

“I think if things go the way they have been originally communicated, it would be nice when it’s done,” said Martin “But I have not seen any official communication in writing that leads me to believe that everything is going to turn out how it was generally communicated in the beginning.”

Kling said the road projects are expected to be completed by October or November.

