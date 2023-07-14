Deals
New parking deck to be built next to the Orion Amphitheater

By Romario Gardner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Orion Amphitheater for a concert could soon be less of a headache with additional parking.

During Thursday night’s Huntsville City Hall meeting, city leaders approved an $8,000,000 plan to replace the neighboring government agency building, where TARCOG is housed, with a brand new parking deck.

It will be four stories high and include more than a thousand parking spaces.

Two acres will be used for the parking deck, and another acre will go to future private development in retail or hospitality to generate revenue for the city.

TARCOG will relocate down the street, and executive director Michelle Gilliam-Jordan believes this is worth it for the city.

“This project is truly an economic development activity by the city,” said Jordan, “And so this is what we do to help our member governments succeed, and this project will allow the city of Huntsville to continue to grow and attract not only quality programming at the amphitheater but also have their visitors have a nice experience.”

Jordan said the new headquarters will take 14 months to build after the design process is complete.

The city will then break ground on the existing location for the parking deck.

