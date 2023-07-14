Deals
Montgomery Coca-Cola helps natural disaster victims with their ‘Water World’

Water made at Water World(Coca Cola Montgomery)
By Julia Avant
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Helping communities affected by natural disasters, one bottle of water at a time. The Coca-Cola Montgomery facility has been helping the southeast since 2017 with their one-of-a-kind “Water World”.

Coca-Cola Associates aren’t just hustling to get their products into Alabama stores. They’re also producing locally filtered water to donate to those affected by severe weather.

“Primarily, “Water World” was created for water storage and distribution during emergency situations,” said Division Warehouse Manager Steve Tucker.

Of the 900,000-square-foot warehouse, 300,000 is designated to the water world.

“What we do on a daily basis, we have 100,000 cases that come in, and we usually ship out 100,000 cases,” Mike Taylor, Manager of Warehouse Logistics.

“We fill all the UNITED facilities in the Southeast. There are 68 warehouses total, and what we do is we prepare for hurricane season, so in February, we started filling dry warehouses with storage water to have in the area where hurricanes may hit.”

Coca-Cola Montgomery produces 36 million cases per year. They say they do it because they truly care for their customers.

“I think the most exciting part is trying to get the most water out there as possible in a certain amount of time. We give ourselves a window,” said Vernard Smith, Warehouse Lead and “Water World Mayor.”

“We stay true to that commitment to the community because it’s the community that the customers that support us and keep us in business, so that commitment is strong, and any opportunity that Coca-Cola UNITED gets to demonstrate that to give back to the community, that’s what we do,” said Tucker.

