Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Kitchen Cops find unsanitary sniffles & ‘extensive’ ice machine build-up at Madison County restaurants

Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
Kitchen Cops: May 26, 2023
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A downtown Huntsville icon is at the bottom of the score sheet in this week’s Kitchen Cops report.

Pane e Vino gets a 77 after inspectors found dishes and tools blocking a sink, cleaning chemicals stored above dishes and employees without safety training certifications. There was one employee spotted blowing their nose with gloves on, then failing to change gloves or wash their hands. The inspector and manager spoke with the employee to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Elsewhere in Madison County, the Arby’s at University Drive and Jordan gets an 82 because of cheese and au jus at the wrong temperature. There was also an issue with dirty soda nozzles.

XGolf on Clinton Avenue also scores an 82 this week. There was “extensive” black growth and build-up inside an ice machine and no soap or paper towels at a hand washing sink.

The KFC on Highway 72 near Shields Road gets an 84. Inspectors found no paper towels or soap at a hand washing sink and dirty soda nozzles. There was also some confusion when it comes to the chicken cool-down procedure. Employees were leaving chicken out on the counter to cool before deboning it, rather than keeping it in the more sanitary holding area. The supervisor on site had to call the manager to get the proper policy straightened out.

Madison County Scores
Madison County Inspection Reports

Limestone County

Elizabeth’s Cocina Mexicana on Highway 31 in Athens has the lowest score in Limestone County this week with a 77. The Health Department noted flies throughout the building, missing safety equipment, and several foods held past the 7-day limit. There were also food temperature problems with beans, beef, chicken, eggs and pico.

Limestone County Scores
Limestone County Inspection Reports

Morgan County

The Mapco at 6th Avenue and 8th Street in Decatur gets an 85. It was hit for having degreaser stored with donut boxes and no soap or towels in the food prep area.

Morgan County Scores and Inspection Reports

Lauderdale County

The lowest score in Lauderdale County this week was at Taqueria El Paisano on Florence Boulevard. It was rated at 80 after inspectors found unlabeled chemicals, mold and debris in the ice machine and foods with incorrect date marks on them.

Haddock’s Quick Stop on Highway 20 gets an 83. The Health Department said there were items at the wrong temperature and noted that there were pests in the storage area - though they declined to say what kind.

Lauderdale County Scores and Inspection Reports

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals multiple cases of Bud Light from Kroger
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals multiple cases of Bud Light from Kroger
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Victim, suspect identified in Tuscumbia business death investigation
Marshall County Sheriff's Office logo
Death investigation underway in Grant after two people found unresponsive
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

A trip to the Orion Amphitheater for a concert could soon be less of a headache with additional...
New parking deck to be built next to the Orion Amphitheater
A trip to the Orion Amphitheater for a concert could soon be less of a headache with additional...
New parking deck to be built next to the Orion Amphitheater
Residents react to Huntsville resurfacing projects on 100 roads across the city
Residents react to Huntsville resurfacing projects on 100 roads across the city
Death investigation underway in Grant after two people found unresponsive