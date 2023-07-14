Kitchen Cops find unsanitary sniffles & ‘extensive’ ice machine build-up at Madison County restaurants

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A downtown Huntsville icon is at the bottom of the score sheet in this week’s Kitchen Cops report.

Pane e Vino gets a 77 after inspectors found dishes and tools blocking a sink, cleaning chemicals stored above dishes and employees without safety training certifications. There was one employee spotted blowing their nose with gloves on, then failing to change gloves or wash their hands. The inspector and manager spoke with the employee to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Elsewhere in Madison County, the Arby’s at University Drive and Jordan gets an 82 because of cheese and au jus at the wrong temperature. There was also an issue with dirty soda nozzles.

XGolf on Clinton Avenue also scores an 82 this week. There was “extensive” black growth and build-up inside an ice machine and no soap or paper towels at a hand washing sink.

The KFC on Highway 72 near Shields Road gets an 84. Inspectors found no paper towels or soap at a hand washing sink and dirty soda nozzles. There was also some confusion when it comes to the chicken cool-down procedure. Employees were leaving chicken out on the counter to cool before deboning it, rather than keeping it in the more sanitary holding area. The supervisor on site had to call the manager to get the proper policy straightened out.

Limestone County

Elizabeth’s Cocina Mexicana on Highway 31 in Athens has the lowest score in Limestone County this week with a 77. The Health Department noted flies throughout the building, missing safety equipment, and several foods held past the 7-day limit. There were also food temperature problems with beans, beef, chicken, eggs and pico.

Morgan County

The Mapco at 6th Avenue and 8th Street in Decatur gets an 85. It was hit for having degreaser stored with donut boxes and no soap or towels in the food prep area.

Lauderdale County

The lowest score in Lauderdale County this week was at Taqueria El Paisano on Florence Boulevard. It was rated at 80 after inspectors found unlabeled chemicals, mold and debris in the ice machine and foods with incorrect date marks on them.

Haddock’s Quick Stop on Highway 20 gets an 83. The Health Department said there were items at the wrong temperature and noted that there were pests in the storage area - though they declined to say what kind.

