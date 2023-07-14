Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources
Become a WAFF Weather Kid

Jesse Jackson stepping down from civil rights group Rainbow PUSH, reports say

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on...
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. has announced he is stepping down as president of the civil rights organization he founded, Rainbow PUSH, according to Chicago-area media.

He is expected to announce a new president for the group in the coming weeks, FOX 32 in Chicago reported.

Jackson has been beset with health issues in recent years, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He handed over the day-to-day operations for the organization last year, the Chicago Tribune said.

The South Carolina native has been a civil rights leader for decades and ran for president twice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals multiple cases of Bud Light from Kroger
Crime Stoppers: Woman steals multiple cases of Bud Light from Kroger
PHOTO: Desmond Mills Jr., Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, three of the five Memphis police...
Kitchen Cops find unsanitary sniffles & ‘extensive’ ice machine build-up at Madison County restaurants
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Victor Cruz walks into the Colbert County Courthouse
Victim, suspect identified in Tuscumbia business death investigation

Latest News

We tried to get a dreamy autumn photo of Milo - instead of lying a bit on his side he rolled...
2023 Comedy Pet Photos
Victor Cruz walks into the Colbert County Courthouse
Shoals man charged in Tuscumbia murder awaits decision on bond
Justine Bateman, center, and Oneika Barrett, left, celebrate outside Netflix during a Writers...
Movie stars join picket lines in fight over the future of Hollywood
FILE - Then-Tennessee NCAA college football head coach Jeremy Pruitt speaks during Southeastern...
Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park