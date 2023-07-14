Huntsville planning responds to Green Mountain resident concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Green Mountain residents were asked to cut back on their water usage in June and since then residents have been vocal about their concerns about over-expansion. Resident Sarita Oliver said she is doing her part to cut back, but she saw the request as a sign of overdevelopment.

“You still continue to approve, approve, approve, and I don’t find that to be responsible,” Oliver said.

Oliver said a recent meeting between residents and city leaders left her with more questions than answers. WAFF 48 took some questions to Huntsville planning and zoning manager Thomas Nunez. He said the city is taking resident concerns very seriously.

“Concerns have grown overboard because some residents feel as if they haven’t been heard, but let alone they have,” he said. Nunez said he believes expansion on the mountain has been handled responsibly.

He said since 2009, the city has planned around 350 new plots on Green Mountain. Only 252 new homes have been developed on those lots in that time.

“Those lots can and possibly will continue to develop over time. It is a slow and steady growth,” he said.

Oliver said she understands the numbers provided, but still feels the development is not keeping pace with basic needs.

“If you’re asking us already to conserve because we don’t have the infrastructure to maintain our water supply, how is continuing to build and add new residences responsible in any way,” she asked.

When asked what’s next for the development plans, Nunez said the goal is to continue development, but he would not rule out any possibility.

“There may be new opportunities where construction may begin and may halt for a short time span, but nevertheless, those projects continue to move forward, and we can see a steady growth on Green Mountain,” he said.

Nunez told WAFF 48 the city will continue to look closely at the Green Mountain expansion. He said at this time, 70 new lots can still be created.

