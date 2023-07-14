Heat index 100°+ Friday with scattered storms

Deals
By Eric Burke
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good morning and happy Friday.  Partly to mostly cloudy skies are overhead to start the day with very high humidity levels, morning temps are in the 70s with areas of fog for the drive to work. 

Some breaks in the clouds will be expected today with spotty morning rain showers, umbrellas will be a good idea.  Highs today will climb into the lower 90s with the heat index between 98 to 105 degrees, stay hydrated and cool.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop into the afternoon with threats of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.  A few showers will stay with us overnight and lows will again stay warm in the low to middle 70s. 

Saturday will be the wetter of the two weekend days with morning showers and storms expected, coverage will be more hit and miss for this morning round.  Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 90s with the high humidity raising the heat index into the triple digits.  An afternoon round of heavier rainfall and thunderstorms will be expected, we will have to watch for areas of flooding if any storms are slower moving.  Good news, Sunday is trending a bit drier with just isolated rain showers and storms expected through the day. 

Next week will bring us more sunshine and plenty of rain-free hours.  However, models continue to show a ridge of heat building in for the week with high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s!

