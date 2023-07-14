Deals
Hays Farm residents on the lookout for alligators

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With numerous alligator sightings in South Huntsville, residents are worrying that the wildlife issue is getting worse. Hays Farm is home to several quiet and beautiful ponds but neighbors say they may also be home to one or more alligators.

“We’ve got at least three differentiated by size,” neighbor John Killian said. “One probably 10-11 feet, one about 6 feet long, and a small one about 4 feet long.”

WAFF 48 spoke to neighbors who claimed seeing an alligator is just about a daily occurrence. They have to keep their pets and children in sight every time they’re outside because they could be considered alligator bait.

“We had an alligator sit about 20 feet from my neighbor’s back door, and was there for two days,” he said.

City leaders told John Killian and his neighbors at Thursday’s city council meeting that there’s not much that can be done. They said even though the gators are bigger and more comfortable running around, you can’t do anything unless they try to harm you.

“If an alligator is threatening a pet, a child, or a person, that individual would be in their rights to kill that gator,” council member Jennie Robinson said.

Though they have the right to act, neighbors told WAFF 48 that waiting to act against an alligator terrifies them. For now, they’re told by state officials that need to get used to the gators.

“They told us alligators were here before we were, and our only option is to learn to live with them,” Killian said.

Residents in the Hays farm area are asked to never feed wildlife. That way, they won’t encourage animals to stay around and give the alligators something to eat.

